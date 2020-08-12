What happens in Vegas… is captured on camera

The use of facial recognition by police has come under a lot of scrutiny. In part three of our four-part series on FaceID, host Jennifer Strong takes you to Sin City, which actually has one of America’s most buttoned-up policies on when cops can capture your likeness. She also finds out why celebrities like Woody Harrelson are playing a starring role in conversations about this technology.

We meet:

Albert Fox Cahn, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project's (S.T.O.P.'s) founder

Phil Mayor, ACLU Michigan senior staff attorney

Captain Dori Koren, Las Vegas Police

Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar, Miami Police

Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong, Tate Ryan-Mosley and Emma Cillekens. We had help from Benji Rosen and Karen Hao. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield. Our technical director is Jacob Gorski.