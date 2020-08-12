What happens in Vegas… is captured on camera
Police departments around the US use face recognition in highly varied ways, with little consensus on best practices.
The use of facial recognition by police has come under a lot of scrutiny. In part three of our four-part series on FaceID, host Jennifer Strong takes you to Sin City, which actually has one of America’s most buttoned-up policies on when cops can capture your likeness. She also finds out why celebrities like Woody Harrelson are playing a starring role in conversations about this technology.
We meet:
- Albert Fox Cahn, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project's (S.T.O.P.'s) founder
- Phil Mayor, ACLU Michigan senior staff attorney
- Captain Dori Koren, Las Vegas Police
- Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar, Miami Police
Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong, Tate Ryan-Mosley and Emma Cillekens. We had help from Benji Rosen and Karen Hao. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield. Our technical director is Jacob Gorski.