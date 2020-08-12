Land of a billion faces

Clearview AI has built one of the most comprehensive databases of people’s faces in the world. Your picture is probably in there (our host Jennifer Strong’s was). In part two of this four-part series on facial recognition, we meet the CEO of the controversial company who tells us our future is filled with FaceID— regardless of whether it's regulated or not.

We meet:

Hoan Ton-That, Clearview AI

Alexa Daniels-Shpall, Police Executive Research Forum

Credits: This episode was reported and produced by Jennifer Strong, with Tate Ryan-Mosley and Emma Cillekens, with special thanks to Karen Hao and Benji Rosen. We’re edited by Michael Reilly and Gideon Lichfield. Our technical director is Jacob Gorski.