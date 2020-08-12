Covid-19 “long haulers” are organizing online to study themselves

Gina Assaf was running in Washington, DC, on March 19 when she suddenly couldn’t take another step. “I was so out of breath I had to stop,” she says. Five days earlier, she’d hung out with a friend; within days, that friend and their partner had started showing three classic signs of covid-19: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Assaf had those symptoms too, and then some. By the second week, which she describes as “the scariest and hardest on my body,” her chest was burning and she was dizzy. Her friend recovered, but Assaf was still “utterly exhausted.” A full month after falling ill, she attempted to go to grocery shopping and ended up in bed for days.

She didn't initially have access to a coronavirus test, and doctors who saw her virtually suggested she was experiencing anxiety, psychosomatic illness, or maybe allergies. “I felt very alone and confused, and doctors had no answers or help for me,” says Assaf, whose symptoms persist to this day.

In those first few months, Assaf found a legion of people in situations similar to her own in a Slack support group for covid-19 patients, including hundreds who self-identified as “long-haulers,” the term most commonly used to describe those who remain sick long after being infected.

There, she noticed, long-haulers were trying to figure themselves out: Did they have similar blood types? Get tested at a certain time? Have a common geographic or demographic denominator?

So Assaf, a technology design consultant, launched a channel called #research-group. A team of 23 people, led by six scientists and survey designers, began aggregating questions in a Google form. In April, they shared it within the Slack group and on other social-media groups for long-haulers like them.

In May, this group, which now calls itself Patient-Led Research for Covid-19, released its first report. Based on 640 responses, it provides perhaps the most in-depth look at long-haulers to date and offers a window into what life is like for certain coronavirus patients who are taking longer—much longer—to recover.

Until recently, the idea that a person could have the coronavirus for a long time was foreign. Doctors still don’t know what to do with these patients. At the beginning of the pandemic, those who got sick followed one of two paths: either they recovered or they died. Long-haulers don’t fit in either bucket.

The existence of a third path is only now being acknowledged. It wasn’t until late July that the US Centers for Disease Control published a paper recognizing that as many as one-third of coronavirus patients not sick enough to be admitted to the hospital don’t fully recover.

Zijian Chen, the medical director at Mount Sinai’s Center for Post-Covid Care in New York, says he and his colleagues noticed by late April that some patients weren’t recovering. “That is when we realized that patients will need further care,” he says.

What that care entails, however, remains fuzzy. Part of the problem is there isn’t a definition for what constitutes a long-hauler. Chen says Mount Sinai’s program includes “patients with a positive test result for covid-19 and [whose] symptoms persist for more than one month after the initial infection.”

The Patient-Led Research team’s survey targeted patients who felt symptoms for longer than two weeks; importantly, some respondents who reported symptoms were not able to get tested, which would have disqualified them from Chen’s program. The CDC’s paper was based on interviews with subjects conducted 14 to 21 days after they received a positive test result.

Chen hopes to conduct clinical care and research to better understand long-haulers’ symptoms. But he says it’s difficult to devote time or personnel to the task in the midst of a pandemic.

Susannah Fox, who researches online movements within chronic-disease communities, says patient-led research groups such as the one Assaf started will increasingly command the attention of medical researchers, particularly during crises when doctors and scientists are overwhelmed.

“The future of health care and technology is being built in these patient communities,” she says, noting that many early adopters of online bulletin boards and virtual communities were people with rare or chronic diseases who wanted to meet other people like them.

Today, the Patient-Led Research team has new digital tools at its disposal that allow its members to connect and carry out their own research while isolated at home. One resource in particular—the Slack support group, which was created by a company called Body Politic—has been crucial to the team’s efforts.

When the coronavirus struck New York, Body Politic was an emerging media company based in New York City that aimed to highlight underrepresented voices. Then the pandemic hit. Within days of one another, three Body Politic employees got sick with what they all suspect was the disease. “Our priorities shifted,” says Fiona Lowenstein, founder and editor in chief, who tested positive.

The company’s first support group for covid patients wasn't on Slack, says Sabrina Bleich, Body Politic’s creative director, who was among those to fall ill. The group initially gathered followers on Instagram, but when that became too overwhelming, they started a WhatsApp chat group. Within a couple of days, though, the group had exceeded the WhatsApp group limit of 256. She says Slack “felt like the right option to house a large group of people, be adaptable as we grew, and allow for many different communities and conversation streams to occur simultaneously.”