Smarter devices, better patient care

Instead of simply dealing with crises, or stabilizing patients with chronic health issues, medical devices can supply data to AI algorithms, which also draw from other data sources to diagnose and predict the course of a disease. The devices can use the resulting analysis to anticipate and prevent crises, detect issues that might have gone unnoticed, and help keep patients healthier.

The development of these smart medical devices is enabled by a combination of miniaturization, more powerful computing, advanced computational modeling, and increasingly sophisticated data analytics techniques for programming AI algorithms.

