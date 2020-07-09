Activating the opportunity marketplace and investing in the workforce of the future

This virtual panel session from MIT Technology Review's EmTech Next conference takes an in-depth look at Deloitte and MIT Sloan Management Review’s recently released research on Opportunity Marketplaces.

Right now, businesses are facing a three-dimensional challenge—survival while remaining competitive, re-engagement of the workforce, and continuous cultivation of the customer base—coupled with rapidly adopting new technologies like 5G, AI, cloud, and blockchain. In this “new normal” should organizations stay the course or chart a new path? Going back to business-as-usual is not an option, and organizations must embrace technology to empower workers and create new opportunities. This virtual panel session from MIT Technology Review's EmTech Next conference takes an in-depth look at Deloitte and MIT Sloan Management Review’s recently released research, Opportunity Marketplaces, which sits at the center of this paradigm shift in business strategy, and asks: are you ready to fast forward and accelerate the future of work?