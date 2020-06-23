TikTok teens and K-pop stans don’t belong to the “resistance”

The great TikTok teen and K-pop fan plan to embarrass US President Donald Trump at his Tulsa rally began with a grandmother named Mary Jo Laupp. Two weeks ago the 51-year-old from Iowa made a TikTok video for her 1,000 followers encouraging people to protest against Trump by signing up for his rally online and then not showing up.

The idea wasn’t exactly new. A coalition of online protesters known as the #Resistance—largely older Millennial and Gen X Americans who use Twitter to confront the President on his favorite social media site—had tried similar campaigns in advance of Trump rallies last year, but with little success. Laupp’s message actually worked, however, as TikTok users began responding to her idea with enthusiasm. Then another user asked K-pop stans—that is, highly active and focused fans of Korean pop groups—to help. The message took off, with more than 300,000 people viewing it, and some commenters saying they had registered for dozens of tickets. Critically, the stans didn’t need to develop new skills to do this: they just used the same set of online manipulation skills they had learned to promote their favorite musicians.

Watching this idea grow in real-time, as it attracted media coverage and admiration, meant observing the creation of a myth: That the teens of TikTok and the K-pop stans have become politically radicalized, joined the #Resistance, and formed an unstoppable coalition of anti-Trump Gen Z pranksters eager to embarrass the president.

When they hit Trump where it really hurts—crowd size at rallies is one of his favorite topics to brag about—the #Resistance loved it. And things gathered even more momentum when just 6,200 people showed up to the Tulsa rally when the campaign had claimed more than 1 million people had registered to attend. And although their true impact on that small turnout is uncertain, Gen Z and K-pop stans were credited with engineering the moment as they and their new fans celebrated online.