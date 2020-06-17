Toy Design Lectures
Watch a sample lecture: This clip from a “new and improved” 2.00b lecture covers goals for the students’ CAD milestone and provides tips for designing under constraints. It’s part of a 1.5-hour lecture that also includes a tutorial on using electronics components. The 2.00b teaching team wrote, filmed, and produced the full-length version of the lecture from their homes in about 3.5 days.
See what’s in the design kits: This video shows a snippet from the second online lecture in which Wallace and Ramos and the 2.00b teaching team reveal the contents of the building materials and electronics kits they’d just shipped out to the students. Each student was asked to design a toy to entertain and comfort the people on their “island” using only the materials and tools in their kits.