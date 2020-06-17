Toronto would like to be seen as the nice person’s Silicon Valley, if that’s not too much trouble

Kaur, an aerospace engineer turned serial tech entrepreneur, was living in the US when the idea for Ground News hit her like Newton’s apple. Though motivated by a growing problem in America—this was 2016—she decided to return home to Canada to build the new company. Venture capital and other investment flows fast and free south of the border, she says, but it was more important to embark on the next phase of her career where “Canadian values” reign.

“Canada is more measured, more considerate. Our value system is not just making money and being successful,” says Kaur, who moved as a girl from India to Brampton, an immigrant enclave in the suburbs of Toronto. “Canadians are nice to each other. I think being nice matters. Nice has value.”

Kaur is not the only one drawn away from the US by Canadian benevolence. In recent years the country has become a magnet for technology talent, reeling Canadians back home and diverting the stream of overseas applicants away from Silicon Valley to Montreal, Vancouver, and the Toronto-Kitchener-Waterloo corridor. These are areas long known for incubating and exporting innovation—from Research in Motion, the company founded above a Waterloo bagel shop that ushered in the smartphone age and later took the name of its flagship product, the BlackBerry, to the neural networks of Geoffrey Hinton, the University of Toronto professor whose AI company was acquired by Google in 2013. Canadian media have christened the region “Silicon Valley North.”

Some are drawn by the image of Canada as a liberal utopia, where diversity, inclusion, and humility triumph over greed and bigotry. While this branding may have been carried to excess by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the allure is real.

As President Donald Trump tightens the US border—in April he placed a 60-day ban on most green cards, ostensibly to protect American jobs as covid-19 tanked the economy—Trudeau opens Canada’s arms ever wider. In 2018, he pledged to admit an additional 40,000 immigrants over the next three years, raising the quota to 350,000 by 2021, and covid hasn’t changed that policy: “Immigration will absolutely be key to our success and our economic recovery,” Canada’s immigration minister, Marco Mendicino, said in May.

While US immigration policy has been tough on many industries, the issue is especially acute in the tech sector, which relies on highly skilled foreign workers on both sides of the border. In the US, approvals for H-1B visas, the kind typically given to skilled tech workers, dropped from 94% of applications in 2015 to 76% in 2019—one study found that they dropped below 70% at 12 US tech firms—while the wait time went from five months to nearly 10. The number of H-1B applicants, after rising for years, declined after Trump was elected, from 236,000 in 2016 to 199,000 in 2017. The equivalent Canadian visa program, meanwhile, approves 95% of applications in two weeks or less.

As a result, Toronto added more new tech jobs between 2013 and 2018 than any other North American market surveyed. It is now ranked behind only San Francisco and Seattle for tech talent by the real estate giant CBRE. Invest in Canada, a federal agency charged with attracting global firms to set up shop, advertises Toronto as having the “highest concentration of AI startups in the world.” The government has gone so far as to pay for billboards in Silicon Valley that read “H-1B Problems? Pivot to Canada,” with a link to the nation’s immigration website.

Kaur thinks this “niceness” also boosts her bottom line. “Having ‘Brand Canada’ associated with us is a benefit,” she says. “We have a halo effect around us of being trusted and neutral.”

Yung Wu is the CEO of the MaRS Discovery District, a block-size campus in downtown Toronto where firms can rent space, mingle in a massive central atrium, and tap into services designed to help startups and “scale-ups” grow. He has seen the revenue of its 1,500 companies almost triple in the past two years, but he insists that Canadian tech is on a qualitatively different path from its US counterpart. “I don’t think the bro culture would have really developed in the same way over here, for instance,” he says. Canadian values may play a role in that, but demographic differences are also part of the equation—Toronto is considered one of the most diverse cities on earth, and more than 50% of its residents were born in another country. Likewise, at MaRS, which bills itself as the “largest urban innovation hub” in North America, more than half of all company founders were born abroad.

Canada has its own techno--mythology. Instead of tech bros, it has a workforce portrayed as diverse, reserved, and polite. Where Silicon Valley prizes trend-setting consumer products, Toronto’s startups tend to be more focused on services and products for business and government clients that are less likely to capture the public imagination. Where California produces “unicorns,” private tech companies valued at a billion dollars or more, Canadian techies speak of building “narwhals”—named for the small, reclusive whales, with long tusks sprouting from their heads, that roam Arctic waters.