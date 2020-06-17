Why tech didn’t save us from covid-19

Meanwhile, the six-inch nasopharyngeal swabs needed to reach far up a person’s nose to collect samples for PCR testing were in short supply, as were the chemical reagents necessary to process the samples. In the critical early weeks when the coronavirus could still have been contained, many Americans, even those seriously ill, couldn’t get tested for the deadly virus. Even four months into the pandemic, the US still isn’t equipped to do the massive and frequent screening needed to safely end a general lockdown.

Combined with the lack of testing, a splintered and neglected system of collecting public health data meant epidemiologists and hospitals knew too little about the spread of the infection. In an age of big data in which companies like Google and Amazon use all sorts of personal information for their advertising and shopping operations, health authorities were making decisions blind.

It wasn’t only the lack of testing and data that doomed so many people, of course. There weren’t enough ventilators or protective masks, nor factories to make them. “The pandemic has shone a bright light on just how much US manufacturing capabilities have moved offshore,” says Erica Fuchs, a manufacturing expert at Carnegie Mellon University.

Why couldn’t the US’s dominant tech industry and large biomedical sector provide these things? It’s tempting to simply blame the Trump administration’s inaction. Rebecca Henderson, an economist and management expert at Harvard, points to a long history of the US government’s directing industry and innovation during crises. Many companies, she says, were waiting for the administration to mobilize the effort and guide priorities. “I kept thinking, ‘Let’s focus the US thoughtfulness on testing and we’ll get this.’ I kept waiting for it to happen,” she says. But it never did: “There is simply a vacuum.”

But Henderson and other experts who study innovation point to a problem deeper than the lack of government intervention. A once-healthy innovation ecosystem in the US, capable of identifying and creating technologies essential to the country’s welfare, has been eroding for decades.

Any country’s capacity to invent and then deploy the technologies it needs is shaped by public funding and government policies. In the US, public investment in manufacturing, new materials, and vaccines and diagnostics has not been a priority, and there is almost no system of government direction, financial backing, or technical support for many critically important new technologies. Without it, the country was caught flat-footed.

Instead, as Henderson writes in her book Reimagining Capitalism, the US has, over the last half-century, increasingly put its faith in free markets to create innovation. That approach has built a wealthy Silicon Valley and giant tech firms that are the envy of entrepreneurs around the world. But it has meant little investment and support for critical areas such as manufacturing and infrastructure—technologies relevant to the country’s most basic needs.

Though written before covid-19 emerged, Henderson’s book was published in mid-April, as the pandemic was surging in many parts of the US. In it, she describes the role business can play in tackling big problems like climate change and inequality, but she also documents decades of government failure to support the private sector in doing so. Today, she says, it feels as though she’s “living the book.”

The US’s paralysis in the face of covid-19 matters not only because it has already doomed tens of thousands to an early death and crippled the largest economy in the world, but because it reveals a deep and fundamental flaw in how the nation thinks about innovation.

Building stuff we need

Economists like to measure the impact of innovation in terms of productivity growth, particularly “total factor productivity”—the ability to get more output from the same inputs (such as labor and capital). Productivity growth is what makes advanced nations richer and more prosperous over the long run. For the US as well as most other rich countries, this measure of innovation has been dismal for nearly two decades.

There are a lot of different ideas about why the innovation slowdown happened. Perhaps the kinds of inventions that previously transformed the economy—like computers and the internet, or before that the internal-combustion engine—stopped coming along. Or perhaps we just haven’t yet learned how to use the newest technologies, like artificial intelligence, to improve productivity in many sectors. But one likely factor is that governments in many countries have significantly cut investments in technology since the 1980s.

Government-funded R&D in the US, says John Van Reenen, an economist at MIT, has dropped from 1.8% of GDP in the mid-1960s, when it was at its peak, to 0.7% now (chart 1). Governments tend to fund high-risk research that companies can’t afford, and it’s out of such research that radical new technologies often arise.

The problem with letting private investment alone drive innovation is that the money is skewed toward the most lucrative markets. The biggest practical uses of AI have been to optimize things like web search, ad targeting, speech and face recognition, and retail sales. Pharmaceutical research has largely targeted the search for new blockbuster drugs. Vaccines and diagnostic testing, so desperately needed now, are less lucrative. More government money might have boosted those pursuits.

Nor is it enough to invent new technologies: public support is also vital for helping companies adopt them. That’s especially true in large, slow-moving sectors of the economy such as health care and manufacturing—precisely where the country’s crippled capabilities have been most evident during the pandemic.

In a widely circulated blog post, internet pioneer and Silicon Valley icon Marc Andreessen decried the US’s inability to “build” and produce needed supplies like masks, claiming that “we chose not to have the mechanisms, the factories, the systems to make these things.” The accusation resonated with many: the US, where manufacturing has deteriorated, seemed unable to churn out things like masks and ventilators, while countries with strong and innovative manufacturing sectors, such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and Germany, have fared far better.

But Andreessen is wrong to portray the unwillingness to build as a deliberate choice. And the country’s ability to make stuff isn’t something that can be quickly revved up. The decline of US manufacturing has been caused by years of financial market pressures, government indifference, and competition from low-wage economies.

Where did all the money go?

