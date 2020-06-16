MIT and covid-19

More coverage at news.mit.edu

Critical research continues, students and staff are receiving support, and contingency planning proceeds for eventual phased reopening.

University students and professionals connect online to find practical solutions to problems linked with the current pandemic.

MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future responds to rapid changes brought by the pandemic.

Lincoln Laboratory joins MIT and others in testing N95 and similar, imported respirator masks to check how well they keep out particles and blood.

New CRISPR-based research tool delivers results in an hour; researchers share protocol and kits to advance research and move toward clinical validation.

Postdoc Izabella Pena uses social media to combat the infodemic about the covid-19 pandemic.