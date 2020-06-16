Skip to Content
MIT and covid-19

June 16, 2020

In virtual town hall, MIT leadership updates community on Covid-19 responses

Critical research continues, students and staff are receiving support, and contingency planning proceeds for eventual phased reopening.

Virtual hackathon unites international community to tackle Covid-19

University students and professionals connect online to find practical solutions to problems linked with the current pandemic.

The changing world of work

MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future responds to rapid changes brought by the pandemic.

Testing whether uncertified N95 masks are effective

Lincoln Laboratory joins MIT and others in testing N95 and similar, imported respirator masks to check how well they keep out particles and blood.

SHERLOCK-based one-step test provides rapid and sensitive Covid-19 detection

New CRISPR-based research tool delivers results in an hour; researchers share protocol and kits to advance research and move toward clinical validation.

Myth-busting on YouTube

Postdoc Izabella Pena uses social media to combat the infodemic about the covid-19 pandemic.

