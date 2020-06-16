MIT’s response to the covid-19 crisis

As the campus mobilized to help undergrads move off campus swiftly in mid-March and faculty shifted to online teaching, members of the MIT community were also diving in to help address the many challenges posed by the pandemic. Researchers applied their expertise (see 77 Mass Ave). Students built a 1:1 scale replica of the MIT campus in Minecraft as a way to connect online. Full STEAM Ahead began offering online resources and activities for K-12 parents and educators. By mid-May, the MIT Innovation Initiative’s Covid-19 Rapid Innovation Dashboard contained over 200 projects. Here’s a numeric look at MIT’s pandemic response.