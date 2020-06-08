Radio Corona, June 9: An astronaut returns to a society transformed by coronavirus

This week on Radio Corona, join us for a discussion between reporter Neel Patel and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, who returned back to Earth in late April after a nearly seven-month mission aboard the ISS.

Meir’s experience coming back to Earth during the covid-19 pandemic is unique. We will be asking Meir about what it was like to learn about the pandemic from space, what it’s been like to come back to a society so radically transformed, and whether there are any lessons or experiences from living in space that can applied to coping with life under lockdown.

The broadcast will happen right here on Tuesday, June 9th at 4:30pm ET.

As usual, we will be broadcasting from Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Live, Twitter and Twitch. To watch previous episodes, check out our home page.