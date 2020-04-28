Featured Session: Restarting the Global Economy

Economies are in turmoil. Get the answers to the questions on everyone's mind:

What will it take to stabilize and boost regional, national, and global economies?

What can business leaders do to prepare for growth?

In this nearly worldwide pause, how can organizations reset, rethink, and innovate the way their business is done in order to become more resilient in the face of future threats?

In this session, you’ll hear from Linda Yueh, a fellow at Oxford University, on how we’ll gradually reopen and rebuild a global economy and what business leaders should do to prepare.



Register today and we’ll see you virtually in June.