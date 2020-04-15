How the coronavirus took advantage of humanity’s essential weakness

Even allowing for claims that China is concealing some cases, it now seems incredible, in hindsight, that the rest of the world saw what was happening there and didn’t act sooner. It seems even more incredible that more countries didn’t shut everything down as soon as they saw the magnitude of the catastrophe in Italy, the first European domino to fall. Expecting the laws of viral spread to be different in New York from what they are in Lombardy or Hubei is like expecting the laws of physics to vary from place to place.

But it is in our nature to discount threats until they become personal. Yesterday I spoke to Craig Spencer, a New York City emergency room doctor who has spent time in China as well as in West Africa, where he worked on (and contracted) Ebola. He told me he knew the novel coronavirus would spread across the world as soon as he heard about the outbreak in Wuhan. Many other public health experts had spent years modeling and planning for similar pandemics. The Trump administration ran its own exercise in the fall of 2019. New York City created a ventilator stockpile in 2006, but stopped maintaining it. For all the planning by experts, the threat of a pandemic never felt real to politicians or to voters—until it became real.

This, then, is the paradox covid-19 has exposed: we are so tightly interconnected that a virus can reach each one of us, yet so insular that we cannot conceive of what happens in one place repeating itself in another. As countries close their borders, hoard supplies, and throw blame at each other, the world risks becoming more insular still, further hampering global efforts to limit climate change.

And yet this special issue on covid-19 is not unremittingly bleak. As we scrambled to produce pieces that would not feel dated by the time you read them, we realized that most of them were stories of hope amid the gloom: Herculean efforts to find a drug; scientists and technologists from all disciplines lending their expertise to the fight; blueprints for reopening society, rethinking data privacy, restarting the economy, redesigning mental health care, and safely holding an election; lessons to be learned from countries that have tackled their outbreaks more successfully; and stories of preparedness and resilience in isolation.

These are grim times. But now that the threat is real to everyone, perhaps we can face it together.