Radio Corona, Apr 14: John Van Reenen on economic policy and covid-19

In this episode of Radio Corona, Jennifer Strong, our audio and live journalism editor, will speak with economist John Van Reenen about how to make effective policy to salvage the global economy.

Reenen is a professor of Applied Economics at MIT and recently won the National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM) research award for his paper “The Price Ain’t Right? Hospital Prices and Health Spending on the Privately Insured”. He is a member of the MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future. He is also an officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to Economics and Public Policy Making and a recipient on Yrjö Jahnsson Award.

Our editor-at-large David Rotman advocated that we might be able to stop the spread of covid-19 and save the economy. We encourage you to read it before the live web show.

We will stream the conversation right here on Tuesday, April 14 at 2 p.m. ET. It will also be available on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. Please submit your questions for John Van Reenen via this form ahead of time, and we will do our best to ask them during the interview. For more news about coronavirus and how it's changing our world, sign up for the Coronavirus Tech Report, a free newsletter from Technology Review.