America might survive coronavirus. But will the election?

Most Americans are under orders to stay at home, but Jeff Ellington is preparing for the busiest year he’s ever had. Runbeck Election Services in Arizona, which produces vote-by-mail ballots, has stocked its 90,000-square-foot (8,300-square-meter) facility in Phoenix with 200,000 half-ton rolls of paper—and there’s much more on order.

Ellington, Runbeck’s chief operating officer, is preparing for an election unlike any the United States has seen before. He says the company usually works with 21 states to produce and mail ballots so that people can vote from home. Today, staff are fielding calls from almost every state in the country, taking phone meetings and video chats anywhere they can safely self-isolate, whether that’s in their kitchens, their yards, or their cars. But in the next few weeks they’re going to have to get back to work.

The machinery of electoral politics has been thrown into turmoil by covid-19. While primaries have already been held in some states, others have been delayed or transformed. All the typical activities of a campaign—canvassing for votes, trying to drive the political conversation, grabbing the public’s attention—seem impossible in a time of strange and deadly crisis. Right now, we don’t even know if it will be safe to vote at polling places when November rolls around. The only thing that does seem to be clear is that 2020’s election is going to be a challenge of unprecedented proportions.

Unsafe options

The biggest problem—and the one occupying Ellington and his staff, as well as politicians, campaign managers, and many voters—is also the most obvious one: How will voting actually happen?

There are three possible solutions. The first is to continue traditional in-person voting at a polling station on Election Day.

Crowded polling places have, for better or worse, become emblematic of American democracy. But if the virus’s spread continues into the fall—and infectious-disease modelers say it very likely will—then these gatherings could be willfully dangerous to public health, and not just that of the voters themselves. Reports from Florida to California, where primary voting went ahead despite the growing pandemic, show election officials and poll workers—who are generally older and more vulnerable—falling sick.

“I was sadly on a call yesterday with election officials in California,” says Tammy Patrick, an elections expert at the Democracy Fund. “One of them has the coronavirus, and they know for a fact that they contracted it during the primary season. So it literally is a question of life and death. Conducting an entirely in-person election would put voters at risk, poll workers at risk, election officials, and candidates too.”

"Conducting an entirely

in-person election would put voters at risk, poll workers at risk, election officials, and candidates too" Tammy Patrick, Democracy Fund

A second option is to spread in-person voting out over days or weeks to reduce crowding. This is not impossible—39 states and Washington, DC, already allow early voting—but it is still a health risk.

The third and safest answer, most experts agree, is voting by mail. It’s a tried and trusted system already embraced by 20% of US voters. But on such short notice, making it happen everywhere is a lot more complex than it sounds.

Some states, like Oregon and Colorado, already do almost all their voting this way. Arizona, California, Hawaii, Montana, Utah, and Washington are majority vote-by-mail, with support from all sides. Some are trying to make the switch: Georgia and Michigan have announced that they will be sending absentee ballots to every single voter. But others, such as Louisiana and West Virginia, make postal voting especially difficult.

In any case, even state governments don’t have full control of what happens during the vote. Instead of one election authority, or even 50, there are more than 5,000 separate local jurisdictions that run the country’s elections. Preparing them all for rapid change will be overwhelming. But there isn’t really an alternative.

“We have to determine how we are going to make sure that our democracy continues to function,” says Amber McReynolds, a former Colorado election official and now the head of the National Vote at Home Institute. “This is an emergency. Vote-by-mail is one of the only solutions we have right now to make sure all Americans can vote effectively, safely, and securely.”

Going postal

If the decision to switch to vote-by-mail is made, a second problem arises: the gargantuan task of getting tens of millions of extra voting papers into people’s hands. Ellington says Runbeck, one of just a handful of national election services companies, has the capacity and materials to produce just over 4 million extra ballots, and there are around 250 million eligible voters in America. Following government recommendations, 95% of Runbeck’s staff were working from home in March, but the company is now in the process of bringing many of them back on site to deal with what’s about to happen.

The work is complicated. While mail-in voting slips may look much like ordinary mass mailings, they are also individualized and differ widely from county to county and state to state. Envelopes have to be custom printed with the correct addresses, county logos, tracking data, and information that gets ballots back to their local counties for tabulation. Proofreading, gathering resources, educating voters, and dealing with counting processes, new election laws, complex hardware needs, and sluggish bureaucracy are just a few of the hurdles officials face.

And on a raw, physical level, the sheer quantity of paper required to produce these precisely printed ballots and envelopes is mind-boggling. The 100,000 tons of paper already at Runbeck’s facility is not exactly what you’ll find at your local Staples or OfficeMax.

“Our rolls are about 1,000 pounds [450 kilograms],” Ellington explains. “We run it through a printing press, and out the other end come about 20,000 ballots every hour. We have the capacity of producing a little over 1 million ballots per day out of our facility.”

Right now, American companies like International Paper face a rapidly changing environment because of the virus. On the one hand, work they thought they’d be doing has fallen through as the country shuts down; on the other, there will be an influx of orders as states and counties decide to make the switch. When exactly Runbeck gets its bumper order for more paper depends on where it fits on the priority list, says Ellington.

And, critically, there are strict time limits, Ellington explains. “In the situation we’re in now, decisions need to be made in April because of the volume we’re talking about,” he says. “The equipment is not simple. The staffing and training are extensive. If we have a massive push to vote-by-mail, the planning has to start now, and people need to start thinking differently.”

And then there’s the problem that voting by mail, even if experts recognize it as the best, safest option in a pandemic, is deeply unpopular in some quarters.

Republican rejections

In March, as the number of coronavirus cases in the US started to spike, President Donald Trump took to his favorite TV haunts to fight against the idea of mail voting. In an interview with Fox & Friends, he criticized Democrats as they pushed to include vote-by-mail support in the $2 trillion stimulus bill.

“The things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said. “They had levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

No matter that the president and first lady had recently registered to cast their own absentee ballots from their new home state of Florida; Republicans have repeatedly opposed expansion of voting rights for absentee and mail-in ballots, claiming that it increases fraud.