Radio Corona, Apr 9: Craig Spencer on New York City’s covid-19 wards

In this episode of Radio Corona, on April 9 at 4 pm ET, Gideon Lichfield, editor in chief of MIT Technology Review, speaks with Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center. They will be discussing what it’s like to treat patients with covid-19 in New York City, hospital preparedness, and pandemic response.

Spencer is an emergency room doctor in New York. He also worked during an Ebola outbreak in West Africa several years ago, and is an Ebola survivor himself. You might have seen Spencer’s viral Twitter thread about what it’s like in an ER right now.

You can watch the live webinar via Facebook live or YouTube. Please submit questions for Dr. Spencer via this Google form ahead of the session. We'll also be monitoring the comment sections of Facebook and YouTube during the session as well.

You can watch our previously recorded episodes here. For more news about coronavirus and how it’s changing our world, sign up for the Coronavirus Tech Report, a free newsletter from Technology Review.